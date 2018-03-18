Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An amber weather warning is in effect until 21:00 GMT

More snow has prompted the Met Office to issue two weather warnings covering large parts of Wales.

An amber "be prepared" warning covers south-east and mid Wales while a yellow "be aware" is in place for parts of mid, north-east and south-west Wales.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in many areas, but high ground could see 15-25cm (6-10in).

Motorists are being warned that delays on the roads are likely, while rail and air travel could also be hit.

The amber warning is in effect until 21:00 GMT while the yellow one lasts all of Sunday.

Strong east or north-easterly winds could see snow drifts build up, especially on the hills, and the Met Office said the snow could "strand some vehicles and passengers".

There is also a risk of power supplies being cut off in some upland rural areas.

This warning follows one for wind which hit certain areas in mid and north Wales on Saturday.