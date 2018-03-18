Travel problems expected as amber snow warning issued
More snow has prompted the Met Office to issue two weather warnings covering large parts of Wales.
An amber "be prepared" warning covers south-east and mid Wales while a yellow "be aware" is in place for parts of mid, north-east and south-west Wales.
Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in many areas, but high ground could see 15-25cm (6-10in).
Motorists are being warned that delays on the roads are likely, while rail and air travel could also be hit.
The amber warning is in effect until 21:00 GMT while the yellow one lasts all of Sunday.
Strong east or north-easterly winds could see snow drifts build up, especially on the hills, and the Met Office said the snow could "strand some vehicles and passengers".
- Flights cancelled as snow warning issued
- What's behind the UK's freezing weather?
- How to drive in snow and icy weather
There is also a risk of power supplies being cut off in some upland rural areas.
This warning follows one for wind which hit certain areas in mid and north Wales on Saturday.