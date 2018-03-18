Your pictures: Wales blanketed in snow a second time

  • 18 March 2018

A gallery of pictures from around Wales as the "Mini Beast from the East" bites.

  • Grange Gardens in Grangetown, Cardiff Greg Pycroft / @GregPycroft

    Wales is once again covered in snow - here is Grange Gardens in Grangetown, Cardiff, as captured by Greg Pycroft

  • A wooden hare in the snow at Glansevern Hall Gardens, Welshpool Glansevern Hall Gardens / @GlansevernGrdns

    A wooden hare stands alert in the snow at Glansevern Hall Gardens, Welshpool

  • The storm brought waves over the promenade at Colwyn Bay Suzie Stacey

    The storm brought waves over the promenade at Colwyn Bay, as spotted by Suzie Stacey

  • A male chaffinch in the snow Frank Moore / @FrankMooreB2BW

    Frank Moore snapped this male chaffinch in the snow in mid Wales

  • The Tanners Arms Inn in Defynnog in the Brecon Beacons Alun Jones

    A good place to get cosy? Alun Jones was able to reach the Tanners Arms Inn in Defynnog in the Brecon Beacons

  • Florence in the snow Twitter / @huskylover1974

    Shelley Page's husky Florence enjoying the snow on a weekend caravan break away in south Wales

  • St Sannan in Bedwellty Twitter / @welshbasecamp

    Those visiting St Sannan's Church in Bedwellty in Caerphilly on Sunday morning will be greeted by a snowy scene

  • A hazy dawn over Llandyfan, Carmarthenshire Eliza Evans

    Eliza Evans was up in time for a hazy dawn over Llandyfan, Carmarthenshire

  • Old Town Hall in Pentre, Rhondda Mike Ash

    Old Town Hall in Pentre, Rhondda, as shot by Mike Ash

  • Snow in Mynachlog-ddu, Preseli Hills Aled Scourfield

    Horsing around in the snow in Mynachlog-ddu, Preseli Hills

  • A453 under snow North Wales Roads Policing Unit‏ @NWPRPU

    Some roads, like the A453 pictured here, are no longer recognisable

  • Menai Bridge from Bangor Marilyn E Williams / @madmaz2112

    Marilyn Williams photographed a very glacial Menai Bridge from Bangor

  • Snow over Snowdonia Annie Eaves / @AnnieEaves

    This shot from Annie Eaves puts the 'snow' back into Snowdonia

