Your pictures: Wales blanketed in snow a second time
A gallery of pictures from around Wales as the "Mini Beast from the East" bites.
-
Greg Pycroft / @GregPycroft
Wales is once again covered in snow - here is Grange Gardens in Grangetown, Cardiff, as captured by Greg Pycroft
-
Glansevern Hall Gardens / @GlansevernGrdns
A wooden hare stands alert in the snow at Glansevern Hall Gardens, Welshpool
-
Suzie Stacey
The storm brought waves over the promenade at Colwyn Bay, as spotted by Suzie Stacey
-
Frank Moore / @FrankMooreB2BW
Frank Moore snapped this male chaffinch in the snow in mid Wales
-
Alun Jones
A good place to get cosy? Alun Jones was able to reach the Tanners Arms Inn in Defynnog in the Brecon Beacons
-
Twitter / @huskylover1974
Shelley Page's husky Florence enjoying the snow on a weekend caravan break away in south Wales
-
Twitter / @welshbasecamp
Those visiting St Sannan's Church in Bedwellty in Caerphilly on Sunday morning will be greeted by a snowy scene
-
Eliza Evans
Eliza Evans was up in time for a hazy dawn over Llandyfan, Carmarthenshire
-
Mike Ash
Old Town Hall in Pentre, Rhondda, as shot by Mike Ash
-
Aled Scourfield
Horsing around in the snow in Mynachlog-ddu, Preseli Hills
-
North Wales Roads Policing Unit @NWPRPU
Some roads, like the A453 pictured here, are no longer recognisable
-
Marilyn E Williams / @madmaz2112
Marilyn Williams photographed a very glacial Menai Bridge from Bangor
-
Annie Eaves / @AnnieEaves
This shot from Annie Eaves puts the 'snow' back into Snowdonia