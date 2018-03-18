Image copyright Annie Eaves / @AnnieEaves Image caption Snowdonia was covered in snow after the "Mini Beast from the East" hit Wales

A coastguard rescue helicopter was scrambled in blizzard conditions to reach a man in his 60s who became unwell 2,000ft up in Snowdonia.

The man was training with a 10-strong group from the south of England when he became poorly during a night camp at Cwm Caseg early on Sunday.

At dawn he still had a stomach complaint.

RAF Valley and Ogwen Valley mountain rescue teams were notified but the helicopter was able to airlift him.

The aircraft landed at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital at Bangor but the man did not need treatment and was able to rejoin his group.

Snow has blanketed most of Wales this weekend but an amber "be prepared" warning, which the Met Office issued for south-east and mid-Wales, has now been downgraded to a yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice.