Image caption All of Blaenau Gwent's schools have fallen victim to the weather

Pupils at one school will be taught in a cinema after theirs was one of more than 150 forced to close in the wake of Sunday's snow.

Following heavy snow, head teachers made the call to shut schools in eight areas in south-east and mid Wales.

Among those is Brynmawr School, which will hold its GCSE maths revision class in the town's Market Hall Cinema.

Head teacher James Retallick said "it should be an interesting experience as well as a worthwhile one".

Following the snow, a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for ice across Wales is in effect until 10:00 GMT on Monday.

Areas affected by school closures are Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Torfaen.

Brynmawr School asked for help with alternative venues after losing six days of teaching so far this term due to snow and frozen pipes.

Image caption Brynmawr School head teacher James Retallick said it was important to carry on with lessons when possible

Mr Retallick said the cinema "came to the aid" of staff by offering the use of the auditorium and screen.

He said the cinema's location in the centre of town meant it was easier for both his head of maths and many of the Year 11 pupils to get to.

"It's in a slightly unusual setting, but that should be to our advantage in that we'll be able to project those lessons on the full screen, so it should be an interesting experience as well as a worthwhile one," he added.

"The popcorn might be the treat they'll all be waiting for once they've finished their revision session.

"It think its the first time I've seen this... but if we get much more snow, it probably won't be the last."

Image caption The show must go on: Monday's classroom for Brynmawr School pupils

