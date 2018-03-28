Your Pictures in Wales: 21-27 March 2018

  • 28 March 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • A pony in the snow Rikki Lewis

    Finally shaking off winter? Rikki Lewis captured this beautiful pony in Merthyr Tydfil. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Point of Ayr Lighthouse on Talacre Beach Kallum Welch

    Last light: Kallum Welch took this photo of Point of Ayr Lighthouse during an evening stroll on Talacre Beach in Flintshire.

  • Langland Bay Tim Scanlan

    A calm and peaceful sunrise for Tim Scanlan at Langland Bay on Gower.

  • Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey with snow Dewi Lloyd

    Is is spring yet? Not on Anglesey's Ynys Llanddwyn - Dewi Lloyd froze this moment in time for us.

  • A pony on Llanrhidian Marsh, Gower, Swansea Duane Evans

    One of the ponies that has made Gower's Llanrhidian Marsh one of the areas most-loved beauty spots - as Duane Evans discovered.

  • Swallow Falls at Betws-y-Coed Amber Morris

    The stunning sight of Swallow Falls at Betws-y-Coed in Conwy county - captured here in slow-motion by Amber Morris.

  • The Vale of Glamorgan coastline Jason Clark

    Jason Clark snapped this view of the Vale of Glamorgan coastline from Dunraven Hillfort and Dunraven Castle.

  • Bryn the dog enjoying a view of Worm's Head on Gower Ashley Williams

    Bryn enjoys the view of Worm's Head at Rhossili, on Gower, captured by Ashley Williams.

  • birds flying near Skokholm at sunset Jack Jones

    Steaming home after a day's fishing off Skokholm island off the Pembrokeshire coast, by Jack Jones.

  • Tenby harbour Tim James

    Tim James took this photo of Tenby harbour while on a birthday stroll in the Pembrokeshire town.

  • Dolpadarn Castle in Llanberis, Gwynedd, at night Bleddyn Jones

    Starry night: Dolpadarn Castle in Llanberis, Gwynedd, by Bleddyn Jones.

  • Burry port beach at sunset Steve Liddiard

    Burry Port beach at sunset, as seen by Steve Liddiard.

