The latest unemployment rate shows that there has been little change since the figures published a month ago.

Unemployment in Wales between November and January was 73,000 - which is 3,000 more than between October and December and represents 4.8% of people over 16.

In the UK, the rate of unemployment was lower at 4.3%.

In Wales, 72.6% of 16 to 64-years-olds were working between November and January, which is 8,000 fewer than a year earlier.

The Welsh jobless rate, published by the Office for National Statistics, has fallen from 5% in the previous month.

Although Wales is still above the UK average, unemployment is higher in North East England, Yorkshire/Humberside and the West Midlands.