Image copyright Weeks family Image caption Josh Weeks recovering - showing a scar from a tracheotomy

Josh Weeks and a group of friends had been offered a lift home after a Friday night out in Wrexham in February 2016.

But the driver lost control and the Vauxhall Corsa car crashed into a tree at Bradley in the town. The crash left him and passenger Josh, an 18-year-old A-level student, critically ill.

It would be a exactly a year before Josh would leave hospital - and he's still recovering.

As Cardiff is recommended to become the major trauma centre for south Wales, he said the help he received from a similar centre in England was key to his recovery.

Josh's ordeal started in the early hours of that Saturday morning, just after 2.30am. Josh was first taken to the emergency unit at his local hospital, Wrexham Maelor, but it was soon apparent he needed to be transferred to the major trauma centre (MTC) at Stoke.

North Wales since 2012 has had an arrangement with the University Hospital of North Midlands for taking the most seriously injured trauma patients.

Nearly a fifth of its patients come from across the border and it has been rated as the UK's most successful MTC for survival rates.

"Josh was completely unconscious, blood splattered with a very broken nose," said his father Peter, who with his wife Kay had been woken at 5.30am.

They had 20 minutes with him before he was taken to Stoke.

"When he got there he went straight into intensive care. He was put into an induced coma, he had major breathing problems, which became the priority," said Peter.

"He had cuts to his lungs and major facial fractures, he had broken his collar bone They didn't know the extent of his brain injury at that time. They quickly put a bolt into the head to relieve any swelling."

Peter said they had to put all their hope in the trauma team as they waited for updates.

"Parents have this habit of wanting to protect their children but you can do nothing," he said. "You feel so helpless. You can ask questions but you have to step back. You're depending on these people you've never met.

Josh was stabilised but there was no response when they tried to take him out of the coma. A scan highlighted brain damage - another blow.

Peter added: "With a brain injury they can't tell you how it's going to pan out, what's going to happen, which doesn't help. It's very difficult."

Image copyright Weeks family Image caption Josh had a maxilofacial operation last October

Josh was in intensive care for two and a half weeks and in neurological ward for three months before being transferred to a specialist centre for a long period in rehabilitation. He went home to Wrexham a year to the day after the crash.

Peter said having expertise on hand in Stoke was vital.

"They're able to make things happen as soon as they need to. It's the neuro-surgeon, the maxilofacial surgeon, having them there - it's getting things done straight away and building that relationship, knowing where the journey's going, does help."

Image copyright Weeks family Image caption Josh on his first day outside, after the crash

There is still a long road ahead. Josh, now 20, might need five years to recover, and still has various therapies, with the support of the north Wales brain injuries team and neurosurgeon and rehabilitation consultant.

He is having help with his speech and language, as well as walking and balance.

Image copyright Weeks family Image caption A family celebration after Josh arrives home - a year to the day after the crash in February 2017

Image copyright Weeks family Image caption Josh at home with his family, including parents Peter and Kay

He was known as being a bit of character with a bright personality before his accident and that spark and glint in his eye is still evident when you talk to him.

He still walks with a stick at the moment and is working on his speech.

"I don't remember the crash, but the recovery - just like yesterday," said Josh.

He believes the big difference has come from the help he's had from Stoke and his parents.

"Without a doubt, without the input, I'd still be broken. I think I've done all right.

"It's safe to say I've done things differently. As long as I try, things will change."

The Weeks family is adamant having a specialist team in place that weekend - and for the months ahead - was crucial.

Peter said: "No doubt about it, it made a big difference to Josh getting to a point where he can start to rehabilitate. It's crucial to have that team together."

Josh said: "I'd just like to thank them for helping me get to it - and give them all a big hug."