Image caption Emergency departments have been under severe pressure since December

The proportion of patients spending less than the four hours target time in hospital A&E departments in Wales is the lowest since records began.

The numbers waiting more than 12 hours in A&E were also the second highest, in the health figures for February published today.

The 38,323 emergency calls to the ambulance service were also the second highest on record.

But response times to "red" calls remained within the 65% target at 69%.

The worsening performance figures in Wales is also reflected in other parts of the UK too.

It is a sign also of the pressure NHS Wales has been under this winter, with increasing demand, including the worst flu season for several years.

But these figures do not cover the very cold snap in early March.

They show:

75.9% of patients spent less than four hours in all emergency care facilities from arrival until admission, transfer or discharge, the lowest on record. This is 2.1% lower than the previous month and 5% lower than the same month in 2017. The target is 95%.

5,087 patients spent 12 hours or more in A&E - a record.

85.3% of patients newly diagnosed with cancer via the urgent suspected route started treatment within the 62-day target time. The target is 95%.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said: "These figures confirm we are experiencing the busiest winter on record.

"Along with record levels of emergency admissions, we've seen the highest levels of flu and proportion of elderly patients admitted for many years."

He said the vast majority of patients had received "timely, professional care".

Mr Gething said none of the challenges were unique to Wales but the Welsh Government had provided an additional £10m in February to local authorities to enable people to remain in their homes or return from hospital to their community more quickly.

