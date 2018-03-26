Image copyright NRW Image caption Llyn Tegid, Bala, is one of eight places where "major" works will be carried out

Eight communities have been selected to receive flood and coastal erosion defence work as part of a £56m programme.

The Minister for Environment Hannah Blythyn said the "major" schemes would support areas most at risk from flooding and coastal erosion.

At least 6,500 properties across Wales will benefit, the Welsh Government said.

A spokesman added many of the schemes would also have benefits to wildlife.

Ms Blythyn said: "This ambitious programme will support communities and areas right across Wales most at risk from flooding and coastal erosion."

The £56 million budget, for Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM), was made up of £34m capital funding and £23m revenue funding.

The major schemes being carried out:

Machynys flood defences in Llanelli

Leckwith in Cardiff

Tidal works to the River Cadoxton

Llansannan and Mochdre in Conwy

Llanberis in Gwynedd

Llanmaes in the Vale of Glamorgan

Parc yr Onnen in Aberystwyth

Llyn Tegid Reservoir works, Gwynedd

The Welsh Government said when designating the funds it considered factors such as the likelihood and impact of a flood, previous floods and number of properties nearby.

Local councils and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will get some of the money to help protect people, properties and businesses.

A government spokesman said: "Many of the schemes will also deliver wider benefits including habitat improvements, recreational benefits and reducing risk to infrastructure."