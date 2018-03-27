Image copyright Twitter / CF24News Image caption Armed police were at the scene on Sunday evening

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a triple stabbing in Cardiff.

Armed officers were called to Inverness Place, Roath, on Sunday evening after the stabbings with three men, aged 17, 23 and 26 treated at the city's University Hospital of Wales.

A man, 35, arrested has been released without charge, while three others, aged 18, 28 and 63 are now in custody.

The victims are described as being in a stable condition.