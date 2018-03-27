Man 'killed heron to save duckling'
- 27 March 2018
Strangely he actually did rescue the duckling alive from the dead herons stomach. But obviously he was then left with a dead heron.— RuralCrimeTeam™ (@NWPRuralCrime) March 26, 2018
You couldn't make this up! pic.twitter.com/8cVzB9r3YR
End of Twitter post by @NWPRuralCrime
A man who killed a heron to rescue a duckling it had just eaten has been cautioned by police.
North Wales Police tweeted that in saving the young bird "he was then left with a dead heron".
The force's Rural Crime Team added: "You couldn't make this up." Officers said the duckling was still alive in the heron's stomach.
Wildlife charity the RSPB said all birds were protected by law with fines or jail sentences issued for offences.