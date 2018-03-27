Image copyright SWANSEA UNIVERSITY Image caption The books on the shortlist for the 2018 International Dylan Thomas Prize

Women writers dominate the shortlist announced for the 2018 Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize.

Of the six novelists and poets, four are women and four are debut authors.

The world's largest literary prize for authors under the age of 40 writing in English is in its 10th year and is worth £30,000.

This year's competition marks 65 years since the death of one of Wales' most celebrated writers.

The winner will be announced on 10 May.

Swansea University said this year's shortlisted authors reflect the "political zeitgeist of today" with themes of sexual violence, toxic relationships, masculinity and racial divisions.

Chairman of the judges, Prof Dai Smith, said the shortlist was "an amazing showcase of young writing talent from across the globe.

"The judges will have a difficult job over the next two months to find a winner from what is already a list of winners."

In 2017, Australian writer Fiona McFarlane won with her highly acclaimed collection of short stores, The High Places.

Shortlist

Irish debut novelist, Sally Rooney (27) Conversations with Friends

Cuban-American short-story writer Carmen Maria Machado (31) Her Body & Other Parties

Debut American novelist Emily Ruskovich (33) Idaho

British novelist Gwendoline Riley (39) First Love

Zambian-born poet Kayo Chingonyi (31) Kumakanda

