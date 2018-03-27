Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Loteri Cymru was broadcast on S4C

Wales' televised lottery has ceased operating after 11 months.

Loteri Cymru praised its "growing base of loyal weekly players" but said it was not enough to make the venture financially viable.

The directors have filed a notice of intention in court to put the company into administration.

During their operating period on S4C they distributed £120,000 to charitable causes in Wales and over £350,000 in prize money, with a jackpot of £25,000.

Loteri Cymru has not confirmed what will happen to funds that remain in players' accounts, and said it hopes to make a "positive statement on the website" following the appointment of an administrator.

The lottery announced it is in discussions with "several interested parties" and is "hopeful that the business can be sold".