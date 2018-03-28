Image copyright Royal Air Force Image caption Flight Lt David Stark suffered non-life threatening injuries

The pilot of a Red Arrows jet which crashed killing an engineer has been discharged from hospital.

Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, died when the Hawk aircraft, which is used by the aerobatic display team, crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey on 20 March.

Flight Lt David Stark suffered non-life threatening injuries after ejecting from the plane and has been treated in hospital since.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Image copyright Royal Air Force Image caption Cpl Jonathan Bayliss joined the RAF in 2001 and then the Red Arrows team in January 2016

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A large black plume of smoke was seen coming from the crash site

The aircraft was travelling from RAF Valley on Anglesey to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire after completing simulator training, when it crashed, killing Cpl Bayliss.

Born in Dartford, Kent, Cpl Bayliss had been a member of the Red Arrows team since January 2016.

Paying tribute, his colleague Sgt Will Allen said: "Jon had the ability to motivate and inspire a team and those around him - no matter the rank, role or person.

"He had a big presence in the squadron and with his wide beaming smile, and dry humour, could lighten up any dull moments or lift spirits."

The Red Arrows said the squadron had received an overwhelming number of condolences and supportive messages from thousands of people around the world since the crash.