Your Pictures in Wales: March 28-April 3

  • 4 April 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • A crab at Langland Bay, Swansea Steve Liddiard

    Feeling a little crabby? Steve Liddiard sent in this lovely little fella from Langland Bay in Swansea. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • A boat on Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia Robert Fry

    Beautiful Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia, as seen by Robert Fry.

  • Bryn takes in the glorious Worm's Head view on Gower in this picture by Ashley Williams Ashley Williams

    Bryn takes in the glorious Worm's Head view on Gower in this picture by Ashley Williams.

  • Sunshine over Snowdonia Mathew Hughes

    Some smashing sunshine over Snowdonia snapped by Mathew Hughes.

  • Llyn Ogwen in Snowdonia Hywel Meredydd Davies

    A time for reflection: Hywel Meredydd Davies captured this serene mirror image at Llyn Ogwen in Snowdonia.

  • The dam at Lake Vyrnwy, Powys. Trevor Hands

    Go with the flow: Trevor Hands snapped this shot of the dam at Lake Vyrnwy, Powys.

  • The imposing Caernarfon Castle protecting the Menai Strait was captured during an Easter weekend stroll by Greg Mape Greg Mape

    The imposing Caernarfon Castle protecting the Menai Strait was captured during an Easter weekend stroll by Greg Mape

  • Cycling into the beyond: Nick Lawson took this snap of Lake Vyrnwy, in Powys, while on a bike ride. Nick Lawson

    Cycling into the beyond: Nick Lawson took this snap of Lake Vyrnwy, in Powys, while on a bike ride.

  • The fab four: Martin Walls captured this Abbey Road inspired scene at the summit plateau of Glyder Fawr, Snowdonia. Martin Wales

    The fab four: Martin Walls captured this Abbey Road-inspired scene at the summit plateau of Glyder Fawr, Snowdonia.

  • Top of the world: North catches her breath at the top of Llangorse Mountain, Brecon Beacons, captured by Jade Hanley. Jade Hanley

    Top of the world: North catches her breath at the top of Llangorse Mountain, Brecon Beacons, captured by Jade Hanley.

  • Catch of the day: Aled Westlake's picture of Tenby Harbour certainly caught our eye. Aled Westlake

    Catch of the day: Aled Westlake's picture of Tenby Harbour certainly caught our eye.

  • J.C the dog jumping for joy at Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire was captured by his owner 18-year-old Clementyne Stevenson. Clementyne Stevenson

    JC the dog jumping for joy at Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire was captured by his owner 18-year-old Clementyne Stevenson.

More on this story