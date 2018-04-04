Your Pictures in Wales: March 28-April 3
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
-
Steve Liddiard
Feeling a little crabby? Steve Liddiard sent in this lovely little fella from Langland Bay in Swansea. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Robert Fry
Beautiful Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia, as seen by Robert Fry.
-
Ashley Williams
Bryn takes in the glorious Worm's Head view on Gower in this picture by Ashley Williams.
-
Mathew Hughes
Some smashing sunshine over Snowdonia snapped by Mathew Hughes.
-
Hywel Meredydd Davies
A time for reflection: Hywel Meredydd Davies captured this serene mirror image at Llyn Ogwen in Snowdonia.
-
Trevor Hands
Go with the flow: Trevor Hands snapped this shot of the dam at Lake Vyrnwy, Powys.
-
Greg Mape
The imposing Caernarfon Castle protecting the Menai Strait was captured during an Easter weekend stroll by Greg Mape
-
Nick Lawson
Cycling into the beyond: Nick Lawson took this snap of Lake Vyrnwy, in Powys, while on a bike ride.
-
Martin Wales
The fab four: Martin Walls captured this Abbey Road-inspired scene at the summit plateau of Glyder Fawr, Snowdonia.
-
Jade Hanley
Top of the world: North catches her breath at the top of Llangorse Mountain, Brecon Beacons, captured by Jade Hanley.
-
Aled Westlake
Catch of the day: Aled Westlake's picture of Tenby Harbour certainly caught our eye.
-
Clementyne Stevenson
JC the dog jumping for joy at Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire was captured by his owner 18-year-old Clementyne Stevenson.