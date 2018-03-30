Image copyright Geograph/ John Lucas Image caption A community support officer will be based at Machynlleth station

More police officers will be placed at train stations around Wales as part of a bid to cut crime on the rail network.

The £1.2m investment will see officers based at Tenby in Pembrokeshire, Rhyl in Denbighshire, and Machynlleth, Powys, along with surrounding routes.

The Welsh Government will fund the scheme following an agreement with Arriva Trains Wales and the British Transport Police.

It will add to a team of 21 police community support officers.

The new pilot will see a uniformed sergeant based at Rhyl and community support officers at Machynlleth and Tenby.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "Our railways are vital in keeping the country moving, whether it is to carry us to work, to socialise, or in our efforts to reduce the number of cars in our towns and cities.

"It is important to all rail users that they feel safe and the British Transport Police play a huge part in this."