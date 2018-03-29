Image copyright Google

Staff at a council in north Wales have been told to accept changes to their contracts - or face losing their jobs.

Gwynedd council has told its workers they must accept amendments to their current employment terms or they will lose their jobs on 30 June.

A cabinet report estimated the changes will save the authority between £300,000 to £450,000 per year.

Unions representing the staff are expected to make a statement on the council's actions next week.

A local authority spokesman said the letter to the workforce was "complex" and "contained a number of clauses".

The letter also told staff their employment would be ended if they did not respond to it.

The council said it had been in discussions with trade unions about pay and conditions since 2015.

The unions Unison, Unite and the GMB said they will issue a joint statement on Tuesday.