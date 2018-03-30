Image copyright Met Office Image caption Rain will affect south Wales from Friday to Sunday while snow is set to hit much of east Wales on Monday

A warning for heavy rain and some snow has been issued for parts of Wales for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office's yellow "be aware" warning for rain runs from 15:00 BST on Friday to 10:00 on Saturday covering south east Wales.

The alert continues from 18:00 on Sunday to 12:00 on Monday, alongside a warning of snow all day Monday.

Areas including the south Wales valleys, Powys, Denbighshire, Conwy, Wrexham and Gwynedd could be affected.

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads would likely make journey times longer and flooding could affect some homes and businesses from Friday to Sunday.

On Monday, several centimetres of snow is possible, mainly on ground above 656ft (200m), with drifting possible in strong winds.

It said there was a small chance snow could lead to disruption but added it was likely to turn to rain later in the day.