Wales

Flood alerts in Wales after bank holiday snow

  • 3 April 2018
Natural Resources Wales Image copyright Natural Resources Wales
Image caption Low lying land could be at risk, Natural Resources Wales said

A flood warning and 19 flood alerts have been issued across Wales.

Natural Resources Wales said flooding is expected in the Lower Dee Valley at Llangollen, Denbighshire.

The environment body said river levels have been rising across Wales following the rain and snow on higher ground.

Most of the flood alerts are for rivers and coastal areas in south-west Wales, covering Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

