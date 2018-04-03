Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Low lying land could be at risk, Natural Resources Wales said

A flood warning and 19 flood alerts have been issued across Wales.

Natural Resources Wales said flooding is expected in the Lower Dee Valley at Llangollen, Denbighshire.

The environment body said river levels have been rising across Wales following the rain and snow on higher ground.

Most of the flood alerts are for rivers and coastal areas in south-west Wales, covering Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.