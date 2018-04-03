Image copyright IQE PLC Image caption Phillip Rasmussen was the chief finanical officer at IQE

A Welsh company director has been killed in a cycling accident while on holiday on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Phillip Rasmussen, who is believed to be 47 and from Cardigan in Ceredigion, died after the incident on Sunday.

Colleagues at IQE semiconductor company have paid tribute to their "friend" and "accomplished" chief financial officer.

"The tragedy will be most deeply felt by Phil's family," said IQE chief executive Drew Nelson.

The Cardiff based company has sent their "heartfelt condolences" to Mr Rasmussen's family and Mr Nelson added: "It is also a tragedy for so many of us who considered Phil a friend as much as a colleague."