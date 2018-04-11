Your pictures in Wales: 4-10 April
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
Natasha Counsell
A bench with a view... but Ted the dog doesn't look quite so impressed. This picture was taken by Natasha Counsell at Criccieth, Gwynedd. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Alistair Cranstone
Alistair Cranstone's hike up to Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons at dawn was well worth it.
Ben Robertson
Flying high: Aircraft banking over Llyn Ogwen, Snowdonia, taken by Ben Robertson during his descent from the summit of Y Garn.
Clive Potter
It was full steam ahead at Glyndyfrdwy as Clive Potter from Welshpool took a trip on the on the Llangollen railway. Choo choo!
Janet Jenkins
The green, green bridge of home - Janet Jenkins captured the spectacular rock formation of the Green Bridge in Pembrokeshire.
Sue Stacey
Gazing across the water: Sue Stacey snapped snow-capped Snowdonia from Plas Newydd on Anglesey.
Jen Newall
Dark and stormy: The sun broke out at Cae Clyd near Caernarfon long enough for Jen Newall to photograph the rocks on the beach.
Gareth Thompson
Man v machine: The Man Engine in Blaenavon was photographed by Gareth Thompson.
Owain Davies
Owain Davies took this sprawling photograph over Cardiff city centre during a helicopter ride.
Julie Morgan
Julie Morgan took this photo of Goytre Wharf through a globe.
Dean James
A colourful Tenby harbour, Pembrokeshire, in the spring light by Dean James.
Mandy Llewellyn
Castle in the clouds: Mandy Llewellyn captured these red skies over Carew Castle, Pembrokeshire.