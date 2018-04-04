Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption Developers believe it will be a catalyst for further phases

An entertainment company behind a chain of theatres in the West End and Broadway has signed a long-term deal to run Swansea's new indoor arena.

The 3,500-capacity venue is set to open in 2020 as part of the £500m Swansea Central development.

The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) said it would focus on "high quality and diverse content".

The arena aims to host theatre, big name artists as well as conferences and exhibitions.

Building work on the site of the old St David's shopping centre is due to start later this year and is part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The first phase of the development will also include new multi-storey car parks, hotel and apartments.

Swansea council started looking for an operator nearly 18 months ago and ATG emerged as its choice last summer.

The firm operates 50 venues, including the Apollo Victoria, Piccadilly and Savoy theatres in London, and The Lyric on Broadway.

It also runs regional theatres in cities such as Birmingham and Bristol.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: "It is testimony to the potential of Swansea that we have attracted such a high quality company that clearly shares our vision for the future of the city".