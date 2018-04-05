Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New car sales bucked the trend in Wales in February

Latest new car sales figures for Wales for March will be released later with the industry braced for more grim news following struggles over recent months.

New vehicle sales in Wales fell year-on-year from last August every month until January this year.

Preliminary figures show 18-plate sales in the UK are down by 15.6% in March, compared to a record month a year ago.

Car sales are a significant barometer of the economy with automotive firms employing 18,000 people in Wales.

Despite six months of falling sales in Wales, there was a 9.38% increase in February while it fell across the UK.

However it is too early to tell whether that was an unusual month or the start of an upturn.

March is the biggest month for the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) as it shows how sales of the new registration plates have gone.

But it must be remembered that in March 2017 sales were at a record high, ahead of a change in Vehicle Excise Duty the following month.

Automotive industry in Wales In figures 18,000 people directly employed

40 international components firms including Ford and Toyota

100+ other business in the supply chain, many small and medium-sized

£3.2bn sales generated annually

£500m paid in staff salaries a year

The figures to be released later are also expected to show that there has been a fall in UK car sales of 12% across the first three months of this year.

The Welsh automotive sector generates £3.2bn a year and employees earn between them £500m a year in Wales, which is largely spent within the wider economy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May meets Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer in the Vale of Glamorgan, where new models are to be built

Wales has 40 international automotive companies as well as 100 smaller suppliers.

Preliminary figures for the industry show demand for diesel vehicles is down just over 37%.

It has not all been gloomy news for the UK car industry after an investment which secured Vauxhall's Luton van-making plant beyond 2030.

However, the Unite union said there was still "a cloud hanging over" Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant, which employs 1,300 people.