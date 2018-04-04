Image copyright Kenneth Allen/Geograph Image caption Jason Wakefield-Jones, 50, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court on a race-hate charge after a woman complained about a golliwog doll in his window.

Jason Wakefield-Jones, of Bastion Road, Prestatyn, is accused of intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress and that the offence was racially aggravated.

Mr Wakefield-Jones appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

The 50-year-old denied the sole charge against him and was bailed until a trial before magistrates next month.

The court heard the alleged incident took place on 4 January.

Defending solicitor Roger Thomas said the item was a toy in a first-floor window and only one person had complained. The complainant's name was given in court as Sally Harland.

The golliwog is a fictional character created by Florence Kate Upton that appeared in children's books in the late 19th Century, usually depicted as a type of rag doll.

It has become controversial for its perceived racist connotations.