Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Second Severn Crossing opened in 1996

The Second Severn Crossing is to be renamed the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The move marks Prince Charles being given the title 60 years ago, along with him turning 70 later this year.

It will take on its new name in the summer but there will be no change for the original Severn Crossing.

Tolls for both bridges were cut for the first time on 1 January after they went into public ownership and they will be scrapped all together by the end of the year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles turns 70 in November and was given his title in 1958

The renaming has been approved by the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "The announcement is a fitting tribute to His Royal Highness in a year that sees him mark 60 years as the Prince of Wales and decades of continued, dedicated service to our nation.

"Renaming one of the most iconic landmarks in Wales is a fitting way to formally recognise his commitment and dedication to Wales and the UK as the Prince of Wales."

The newer of the two bridges was opened by the prince in 1996 which cost £332m to build over four years and came 30 years after the original crossing was opened by the Queen.