A decision to withdraw funding for an organisation that provides advice for school governors has been called a "kick in the teeth".

Governors Wales was wound up at the end of March after the Welsh Government cut its £150,000 grant.

Hugh Pattrick, one if its founders, said the decision was "utterly appalling".

But the Welsh Government said most governors were supported local authorities.

Mr Pattrick, from Pontneddfechan, near Neath, co-founded Governors Wales in 1995 and was its vice-chairman.

He said the funding cut was "a kick in the teeth to the 21,000 school governors in Wales".

Support 'isn't there'

Geraint Lewis Jones, chairman of governors at Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd in Denbighshire, said: "I think it will be a big loss because it's enough of a problem now to attract governors to many schools.

"This will make it less attractive when we know that there isn't that support there."

Governors set the strategic direction of a school and hold school leaders accountable.

They include members of teaching staff, parents, councillors and community representatives and have a central role in decisions about budgets and recruitment.

The Welsh Government said protecting frontline schools spending was its priority.

"We recognise the important contribution governors make but the overwhelming majority access support and advice from their local authorities rather than Governors Wales", a spokesperson said.

"The education secretary has been very clear that in order to protect frontline delivery for schools, difficult decisions have had to be made."