Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Conibeer is being treated at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport

A man left in a coma for several weeks after a suspected hit-and-run has suffered life-changing injuries, his father has said.

Gwent Police believe John Conibeer, 32, was hit by the driver of a van who failed to stop at the crash scene in Monmouthshire in February.

Anthony Conibeer, 64, from Newport, said his son had suffered many injuries and required a further operation.

He said doctors had saved his son but he still had "a long way to go".

"This is life changing for him," Mr Conibeer said.

"Every day he is getting a little bit better but it is still touch and go."

Friends from the Crown Inn in Maindee have raised money to buy him a wheelchair, which his father was due to take to him at the Cardiff's Royal Gwent Hospital on Saturday.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Conibeer was a passenger in a car when it crashed into a wall

Roofer Mr Conibeer, a father-of-two, was initially treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales where he was in an induced coma.

Mr Conibeer was a passenger in a car when it crashed into a wall on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, on Saturday 17 February.

He managed to get out of the vehicle but was then hit by a dark coloured Transit van.

Police are still trying to identify the driver and officers are working on enhancing CCTV footage to assist their inquiries.

It shows the vehicle driving along the A48 heading towards Newport just after 02:00 GMT.

Gwent Police is continuing to appeal for information.