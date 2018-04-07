Image copyright @AbersychanWard Image caption Passengers sit on the ground at Cardiff Central station as trains are delayed or cancelled

Rail passengers are facing major travel disruption in south Wales after a signalling fault saw trains cancelled.

National Rail said services could be cancelled or delayed by up to 70 minutes on Saturday.

It comes after a signalling fault between Newport and Cardiff Central.

Disruption is expected to last until at least 19:30 BST and affects Arriva Trains Wales, CrossCounty and Great Western services.

Arriva Trains Wales advised customers not to travel between Newport and Cardiff and to postpone their journeys, saying a "very limited" replacement bus service was running.

Routes between Gloucester, Manchester Piccadilly, Holyhead and Pembroke Dock, Fishguard Harbour, Maesteg, Milford Haven, are affected.

Great Western Railway services between London Paddington, Portsmouth Harbour, Taunton and Cardiff Central, Swansea, are also disrupted, while CrossCountry services between Nottingham and Cardiff Central are also affected.

National Rail has advised customers to check their routes before they travel.