Image copyright @AbersychanWard Image caption Passengers at Cardiff Central station faced delays

Major rail service disruption in south Wales on Saturday was caused by cable thefts between Cardiff and Newport.

Engineers were due to complete repairs on Sunday morning, according to the National Rail Enquiries service.

Some Sunday morning services between Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads have been cancelled.

Arriva Trains Wales, CrossCounty and Great Western Railway services were cancelled or faced delays of up to 70 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

Some lines later reopened with a limited number of trains running and replacement buses provided.

Routes were affected between Gloucester, Manchester Piccadilly, Holyhead and between Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven.

CrossCountry services were hit between Nottingham and Cardiff Central with Great Western Railway services between London Paddington, Cardiff Central and Swansea.