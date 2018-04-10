Image copyright Hilary Coulson

Cardiff is a city home to international sporting events. And where there are crowds of people, there is usually an army of volunteers. One such volunteer has turned her services into a regular pastime.

Retired nurse Hilary Coulson kicked off her volunteering career in 2011 when she donned her volunteer bib for the first time at the GB Cup International Wheelchair Rugby tournament.

And it took off from there.

Following her time at the rugby event, she signed up to become one of thousands who ushered crowds into events around the London 2012 Olympics.

The Games held events around the UK including in Hilary's home city of Cardiff.

And her outing as part of the Purple Army, as the volunteers became known, was at the women's football in the then-named Millennium Stadium in the heart of Cardiff city centre on 25 July.

After the 2012 Olympics, she volunteered with the Australian Paralympic team, which trained at Cardiff.

She has helped at the UEFA Super Cup, the Rugby World Cup, the UEFA Champions League Final, the Ashes and the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships.

And she also volunteers every year at the Cardiff Half Marathon, 10k races and the Velothon Wales cycle race.

"I tend not to count how many I've done," she said - but she thinks it is likely to be in the dozens.

Later this year, she flies to New Zealand for the Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival but before that she will be on hand when the Volvo Ocean Race docks in Cardiff Bay at the end of May.

The 45,000 nautical mile race is held every three years and has stopovers at Hong Kong, Cape Town, and Auckland.

Event organisers are now looking for 500 volunteers for the event between May 27 and June 10.

"I must be Cardiff's least-sporty volunteer, but that makes no difference," she said.

"I've had years of fun, enjoyment, and the fulfilment of being part of a team. There's a real buzz to these big sporting events.

"It's going to be so different from anything I have done before, and I'm really looking forward to it."

And her message to potential volunteers is that everyone should give it a go even if they know nothing about the sport.

"You just need to have a willingness to be there for people and to be helpful," she said.

"We're there to make sure people have the best experience possible."

She has likely brushed shoulders with many sporting stars over the years - but celebrity-spotting is the last thing on her mind.

"I would be the last person to spot somebody famous!" she said. "I just like to be part of the service."