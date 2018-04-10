Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Otto Putland denies raping a woman at his friend's house in Adamsdown

The jury has gone out in the trial of a Commonwealth Games swimmer who is accused of raping a woman after a night out in Cardiff.

Otto Putland, 24, who represented Wales at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, faces one charge of rape in the trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The woman accuses Mr Putland of raping her after she had sex with his friend and Olympic swimmer, Ieuan Lloyd.

Mr Putland, of Dinedor, near Hereford, denies the charge.

Image copyright Google Image caption Otto Putland is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

The court previously heard the woman went to Mr Lloyd's house on the night of the alleged attack after spending most of the evening with him at a nightclub.

They had sex, the court heard, before Mr Putland arrived at the house. The woman says Mr Putland then forced himself on her despite her saying "no".

Giving evidence, Mr Putland said the woman had consented to having sex with him but she did become upset afterwards.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, said the woman did not have a strong or assertive personality but had been "credible, consistent and clear" in her account of what had happened.

Christopher Rees, defending, said the woman's account had "glaring inaccuracies" and the woman "had the opportunity to say 'no' and she did not say anything".

The trial continues.