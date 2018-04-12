Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The evolution of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales has "evolved" in order to reach its 90th birthday, according to its director.

Michael Garvey said its ability to adapt had ensured its survival.

It gave its first performance in Cardiff in 1928 and will mark its milestone by live-streaming a concert from Hoddinott Hall on Thursday.

Mr Garvey said the orchestra, which also gives small-scale performances in schools and care homes as part of its outreach work, must continue to adapt.

He said: "There's an awful lot of other activity in the world, and lots of other distractions - or forms of entertainment, shall we say - that people can spend their time doing.

"So I guess what we have to do now is evolve the orchestra, not evolve the music necessarily, but certainly evolve the orchestra so that it engages with people where they are at, rather than just assuming that they will come to us."

The Radio Times billed the orchestra's formation in 1928 as "a compact but classically complete little orchestra of 30 players, appointed no longer as merely a studio orchestra, but brought into being expressly to function both nationally and civically".

Ninety years later it is regularly heard on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and Radio 3, and performs concerts at Welsh venues and at major events such as the BBC Proms.

The orchestra has also acted as an ambassador for Welsh composers, often performing works by Alun Hoddinott, Daniel Jones and Grace Williams at concerts in Wales and on tour around the world.

Its players can also be heard performing the theme tunes for TV programmes including Doctor Who.

Image caption BBC National Orchestra of Wales director Michael Garvey

Michael Garvey said the 90th birthday was a time to celebrate the orchestra's achievements.

"It's an opportunity for the orchestra to celebrate with its audience - reaching that achievement of having been in Wales, serving the audiences of Wales, for a very, very long period of time. It's certainly not the end in any way whatsoever, it's only the beginning in many ways.

"Classical music has been going on for hundreds and hundreds of years, and I'm sure this orchestra will as well.

"But it's a moment, an opportunity, for us to enjoy and celebrate having a bit of a party with our audiences."

Image caption Principal guest conductor Xian Zhang

As well as performing traditional concerts, BBC NOW performers have undertaken outreach work in special schools and care homes, and have staged so-called "relaxed" concerts for families and people with autism.

It became the first professional symphony orchestra to perform in Patagonia during its tour to Argentina in 2015, and will travel to China in December for a series of concerts with its principal guest conductor, Xian Zhang.

Out of the archive

The orchestra has published a set of images from its archive to commemorate its 90th birthday. Here's a selection:

Image caption Cellists and double bassist in 1951

Image caption Rae Jenkins conducting The Messiah in 1955 - he was principal conductor from 1950 to 1965

Image caption The orchestra's first television appearance was in 1961

Image caption The orchestra's first performance at the Proms was in 1971