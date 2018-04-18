Your pictures in Wales: 11-17 April 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales
Natasha Counsell
Sun's up over Cadair Idris in Snowdonia, as seen by Natasha Counsell. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson took this beautiful image of Porth Swtan on Anglesey.
@my_boy_barnaby
A dog's life: Barnaby the black labrador enjoyed his day out on the Preseli hills, Pembrokeshire.
Sue Thomas
Sue Thomas captured Newgale beach, Pembrokeshire, looking beautiful as the sun set.
Barbara Fuller
Boats lay still at sundown on the magnificent Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd, a serene scene captured by Barbara Fuller.
Claire Illari
Just hanging out - these Cardiff Bay ducks were snapped by Claire Illari.
Matthew Jones
Matthew Jones took this at Nash Point on the Wales Coast Path in the Vale of Glamorgan.
John Minopoli
John Minopoli said the giant Man Engine, seen in Swansea on its last day of a Welsh tour, was a "fitting tribute to miners".
Rupert Jones
This softly-lit view across the Menai Strait from Beaumaris on Anglesey was captured by Rupert Jones.
Clive Potter
Spring has definitely sprung at Craig Goch, Elan Valley, as seen by cyclist Clive Potter.
Les Morgan
The model of Blaenavon Ironworks at the front of the site's remaining structures, as captured by Les Morgan.
Tracy Dunford
Cardiff Castle looms over the top of the blossom trees in Bute Park, as seen by Tracy Dunford.