Your pictures in Wales: 11-17 April 2018

  • 18 April 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales

  • Cadair Idris Natasha Counsell

    Sun's up over Cadair Idris in Snowdonia, as seen by Natasha Counsell. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Porth Swtan on Anglesey during sunset - lots of mist among the rocks Bleddyn Jones-Pearson

    Bleddyn Jones-Pearson took this beautiful image of Porth Swtan on Anglesey.

  • Barnaby the black labrador on the Preseli hills @my_boy_barnaby

    A dog's life: Barnaby the black labrador enjoyed his day out on the Preseli hills, Pembrokeshire.

  • Sunset over Newgale beach Sue Thomas

    Sue Thomas captured Newgale beach, Pembrokeshire, looking beautiful as the sun set.

  • Boats lay still at sundown on the magnificent Mawddach Estuary, a serene scene captured by Barbara Fuller Barbara Fuller

    Boats lay still at sundown on the magnificent Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd, a serene scene captured by Barbara Fuller.

  • Ducks Claire Illari

    Just hanging out - these Cardiff Bay ducks were snapped by Claire Illari.

  • Nash Point Matthew Jones

    Matthew Jones took this at Nash Point on the Wales Coast Path in the Vale of Glamorgan.

  • Man Engine John Minopoli

    John Minopoli said the giant Man Engine, seen in Swansea on its last day of a Welsh tour, was a "fitting tribute to miners".

  • Menai Strait Rupert Jones

    This softly-lit view across the Menai Strait from Beaumaris on Anglesey was captured by Rupert Jones.

  • Elan Valley Clive Potter

    Spring has definitely sprung at Craig Goch, Elan Valley, as seen by cyclist Clive Potter.

  • Blaenavon Ironworks Les Morgan

    The model of Blaenavon Ironworks at the front of the site's remaining structures, as captured by Les Morgan.

  • Bute Park Tracy Dunford

    Cardiff Castle looms over the top of the blossom trees in Bute Park, as seen by Tracy Dunford.

