Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Part of the Bwlch mountain road between Treorchy and Bridgend

A south Wales mountain road closed for ten days for "future-proofing" work has now reopened.

The A4061 Bwlch-y-Clawdd road between Treorchy and Bridgend closed on April 3 for resurfacing and rock netting work.

The improvements were scheduled to take a week, but bad weather saw the closure extended until Friday.

Temporary traffic management will be in place while the remainder of the work, part of a £20m Rhondda Cynon Taf council investment in roads, continues.