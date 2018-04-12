Image copyright Mabon ap Gwynfor Image caption The meat was found small stream which runs into the River Dee

Chunks of raw meat found in a village stream have prompted warnings for people to dispose of food in less "disturbing" ways.

The meat was found in a small stream which runs into the River Dee in Cynwyd, near Corwen, not long after vegetables were found dumped on a path nearby.

Community councillor Nesta Wivell said it needed to be "cleared up soon".

"It's unhygienic and I'm concerned it could pose a health hazard," she said.

Denbighshire County councilllor Mabon ap Gwynfor said it was a "disturbing" find.

"There are plenty of clean ways to dispose of meat and other foodstuffs," he said.

"Cynwyd is a nice, clean village and it's bizarre that someone would go to such lengths to throw away food like this."