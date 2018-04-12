Image copyright Cathays Scout Group Image caption The Girl Explorer Group in the Black Mountains

In a scout hut in Cathays, Cardiff, tucked away around the back of a mosque, a noisy, chaotic scene is unfolding.

Using two chairs, teams of six children are racing from one side of the hall to another without touching the ground.

Later, the boys will be designing a cushioning layer to stop an egg from cracking when it is dropped out of a third-floor window.

The girls, meanwhile, will learn how to light a fire without kindling in a metal fire pit outside the hut.

Listen to the full Young, Muslim... and in the Scouts story here

These are typically challenging scouting activities, designed to build teamwork and patience and push children out of their comfort zone.

But perhaps the most defining feature of this scout group is that all 250 of its members are Muslim.

In fact, the group, called the 1st Cathays Al-Huda Scout Group, is one of the largest Muslim scout groups in the UK.

Image copyright Cathays Scout Group Image caption The children try their hand at a high-wire rope course

Founder Naveed Rahman, who set up the group in 2006, said: "Scouting has taken off really big among the Muslim community in this country, and I think it is really important because of all the benefits it brings.

"Scouting is as British an organisation as you can get, and for Muslims to be involved in it can only be good."

Now scout leader, Naveed and a few others set up the group so young Muslims would have the same experience he himself had as a boy.

He said: "I remember wanting to do something for the youth in the area. We felt there was a void of something positive.

"We weren't 100% sure how well it was going to take off among the parents, but every year since we opened our group has increased."

In fact, the group has flourished, and now has a long waiting list, mostly of second or third generation British Muslim children.

Part of its appeal, Naveed feels, is the scouts' core programme of adventure.

Set up in 1907 by army officer Lord Robert Baden-Powell, it encourages members age six to 18 to develop physically, mentally and spiritually to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Each week, dressed in their trademark scarf and woggle, the children learn practical skills, such as how to tie knots, pitch tents and use a compass, all under the ethos of Dyb, Dyb, Dyb (do your best).

But, perhaps more importantly, they also gain a strong sense of friendship and belonging.

Image copyright Cathays Scout Group Image caption Members of the 1st Cathays Al-Huda Scout Group

One boy Mohammed, who arrived as a refugee from Syria seven years ago, said: "I was a bit lonely when I arrived and didn't know anyone. But in scouts they were really nice and accepted me.

"It has taught me to mix with everyone, that although I am Syrian and we are all different, you should be treated equally for who you are."

Notably, it is not just boys who flourish in the Cathays scout group.

One teenage girl, who has recently been trekking in the Black Mountains, said: "Scouts has taught me you are all equal.

"We've shown people we are just like other girls. We can break stereotypes and do anything we want to do."

Another said: "I think we've advanced in a short space of time, with girl scouts and Muslim scouts. Before that, we just wouldn't have been able to have these opportunities.

"I wouldn't have dreamt of wearing a headscarf and climbing up a mountain."

Female leader of the Girl Explorer Group, Alaa Khundakji, believes the scouts helps Muslim girls face negative attitudes.

She said: "For young Muslim girls, it's especially difficult, especially if they decide to put the hijab or headscarf on; it's a massive step.

"You just plant the seeds for them to believe in themselves and that they are capable of doing what they want to do, and not to be afraid of who they are."

Currently, there are 40 million scouts worldwide, 10 million of whom are Muslims, who form part of the Muslim Scouts Fellowship (MSF).

For Alaa, there is no contradiction between being a scout and a Muslim.

She said: "The ethos of scouting is so similar to the ethos of Islam.

"If you look at the promise, it aligns itself with the basic teachings of Islam; that we need to do our best in all that we do, that we serve the country we are in and, most importantly, we have a duty to ourselves and to God.

"There is nothing there that contradicts Islam."

Image copyright Cathays Scout Group Image caption One of the young scout leaders holding a meerkat

The MSF website backs this up, saying: "Contrary to recognised misconceptions, scouting is not a Christian-focused, white, middle class organisation, but rather a system that embraces all religions, ethnicities and backgrounds.

"Unquestionably, the scouting values of integrity, respect, care, belief and cooperation are all harmonious to Islamic principles and are key characteristics we wish to see in young Muslims today."

Back in the scout hut, Naveed agrees.

As the children interrupt their activities to nip to the next door mosque for evening prayers, he said: "Whatever your religion, ethnicity, social class or economic background, once you put that scouting uniform on, there is no difference between you or anybody else.

"In an age where differences in society are being highlighted, sometimes it's important to show similarities. Scouting does that."