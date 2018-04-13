In Pictures: Royal Horticultural Society Show 2018 in Cardiff

  • 13 April 2018

A selection of shots from the 2018 RHS Flower Show in Cardiff.

  • A man and a woman covered in flowers at the entrance to the show BBC

    The show is taking place in Bute Park, Cardiff over the weekend of the 13-15 April

  • A selection of red and purple tulips BBC

    The Royal Horticultural Society was founded in 1804 and has been holding flower shows since 1820

  • Four-year-old Scarlet standing in front of the RHS logo BBC

    Four-year-old Scarlet from Newport enjoyed her day at the fair

  • Arwel Ellis Owen went to the show with his nine grandchildren BBC

  • A band playing music in a gazebo BBC

    Balkan and gypsy folk group Capra Mamei brought some musical diversity

  • A selection of colourful chrysanthemums BBC

    These chrysanthemums were put under close inspection

  • Artist Rhiannon Roberts painting a picture BBC

    Artist Rhiannon Roberts from Aberaeron, Ceredigion, took the opportunity to paint a picture of the event

  • A display made of moss and trees BBC

    As well as exhibitions and flower stalls, there are areas for discussion, live music venues and food stalls at the show.

  • Three children and a woman smiling at the camera BBC

    Bree, Ben and Gruff from Pontardawe learning about snails

  • A red and white flower BBC

    Colourful flowers were on display across the showground

  • Two boys standing in front of a giant knitted teapot BBC

    Brothers Lachlan, four, and Rhys, seven, from Penarth sheltering underneath one of the art instalments

  • Three-year-old Anabelle enjoying some ice cream whilst learning about flowers from her mum, Helen BBC

