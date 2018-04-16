Image caption New equipment was put to the test earlier on Monday

Wales' three fire services have taken delivery of new equipment, including 16 inflatable power boats, to help when they are called to flooding incidents and water rescues.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has tackled 180 water-related incidents alone since 2015.

The organisations have invested £1.8m from the Welsh Government to buy new equipment, including high volume pumps.

The kit has also been purchased for north and south Wales fire services.

It was launched at an event at Menai Bridge, Anglesey, on Monday.

Darren Jones, from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The new equipment will improve the capabilities and safety of personnel, giving us the best resources to help us protect the communities of Wales."