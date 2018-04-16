Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption The coastal area at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, is at risk of flooding on Tuesday

Flooding is expected in parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire on Tuesday due to a combination of a tidal surge and strong winds.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued flood warnings for Dale and Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire.

The tide will come in at about 08:00 GMT, coinciding - a natural rise in water due to low pressure.

It could cause damage to properties and roads in the affected areas.

The three warnings have been issued for the tidal area at the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park in Kidwelly, the tidal area at Dale and the tidal area at Newgale.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued seven flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - for other parts of the south west, including Swansea Bay and the Gower, as well as in Ceredigion and the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd.