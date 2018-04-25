Your pictures in Wales: 18-24 April 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
Tanya Liepins
Tanya Liepins took this photo in the sunshine at Llyn Gwynant in Snowdonia. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Tim Scanlan
Pen y Fan and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons at sunset from Tim Scanlan.
Phil Snead
Sunny Saundersfoot Harbour, in Pembrokeshire, courtesy of Phil Snead who was holidaying in the area.
Dean James
Dean James captured the reflective beauty of the historic Caerphilly Castle in the spring sunshine.
John Finch
Dog whisperer John Finch, from Bridgend, was walking on Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons when he came across this pack on a walk.
Luc Davies
A different view. Luc Davies captured this image looking back on the Great Orme from Llandudno.
Mel Garside
The house with the view at Nant Gwrtheyrn in Gwynedd ... no roads, no electricity, water, wi-fi or neighbours. Perfect, says Mel Garside.
Chris Phillips
This great spotted woodpecker comes out for a bit of sunshine at Craig y Nos park in the Brecon Beacons, as seen by Chris Phillips.
Elaine Delworth
Elaine Delworth caught the tranquillity of an early morning walk on New Quay beach in Ceredigion.
Amy Spencer
Sushi the cat looks out over a sunset above the sea fog at Harlech, captured by owner Amy Spencer.
Richard Jones
The new BBC Wales HQ in Cardiff, snapped by Richard Jones, reflects the older St David's House across the road, with the spires of the Principality Stadium peeking over the top.
Joy Beacham
Spring has finally sprung: Joy Beacham's beautiful Ynysddu garden nestling in Caerphilly county's Sirhowy valley.