Your pictures in Wales: 18-24 April 2018

  • 25 April 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • Llyn Gwynant in Snowdonia in the sunshine Tanya Liepins

    Tanya Liepins took this photo in the sunshine at Llyn Gwynant in Snowdonia. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Pen y Fan and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons at sunset Tim Scanlan

    Pen y Fan and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons at sunset from Tim Scanlan.

  • Saundersfoot Harbour, Pembrokeshire, in the sunshine Phil Snead

    Sunny Saundersfoot Harbour, in Pembrokeshire, courtesy of Phil Snead who was holidaying in the area.

  • Caerphilly Castle Dean James

    Dean James captured the reflective beauty of the historic Caerphilly Castle in the spring sunshine.

  • Four dogs on Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons John Finch

    Dog whisperer John Finch, from Bridgend, was walking on Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons when he came across this pack on a walk.

  • The Great Orme Luc Davies

    A different view. Luc Davies captured this image looking back on the Great Orme from Llandudno.

  • Nant Gwrtheyrn, Gwynedd Mel Garside

    The house with the view at Nant Gwrtheyrn in Gwynedd ... no roads, no electricity, water, wi-fi or neighbours. Perfect, says Mel Garside.

  • Woodpecker coming out of tree hole Chris Phillips

    This great spotted woodpecker comes out for a bit of sunshine at Craig y Nos park in the Brecon Beacons, as seen by Chris Phillips.

  • New Quay beach Elaine Delworth

    Elaine Delworth caught the tranquillity of an early morning walk on New Quay beach in Ceredigion.

  • Cat looking over a sunset at Harlech Amy Spencer

    Sushi the cat looks out over a sunset above the sea fog at Harlech, captured by owner Amy Spencer.

  • BBC building reflection Richard Jones

    The new BBC Wales HQ in Cardiff, snapped by Richard Jones, reflects the older St David's House across the road, with the spires of the Principality Stadium peeking over the top.

  • Joy Beacham's beautiful Ynysddu garden nestling in Caerphilly county's Sirhowy valley Joy Beacham

    Spring has finally sprung: Joy Beacham's beautiful Ynysddu garden nestling in Caerphilly county's Sirhowy valley.

