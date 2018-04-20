Image copyright Google Image caption The assistant coroner recorded a verdict of misadventure

A diabetic who received an overdose of insulin was left in a vegetative state for 12 years, an inquest was told.

Carol Ann Tompsett had been in a persistent vegetative state at the Hafod-y-Green Nursing Home in Trefnant since the incident in 2005.

The 62-year-old died in December after contracting a chest infection that developed into pneumonia.

The inquest in Ruthin heard that family members do not believe that Carol Ann Tompsett tried to kill herself.

"It's a very long time for a person to be in that condition," Joanne Lees, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said.

Recording a conclusion of misadventure, she said: "There is no evidence that the overdose was deliberate and that she intended it to cause her death."

Mrs Tompset's aunt, Joyce Stanley, told the inquest her niece had a troubled life - losing two children and suffering from depression, for which she received counselling.

Mrs Stanley said she had been devoted to her father, visiting him in a Rhyl care home every day.

She added: "It's very difficult to explain how close they were. Carol would never have wanted to take her own life: she was dedicated to her dad."