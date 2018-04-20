Image copyright City of Newport Half Marathon Image caption Newport's half marathon was cancelled this year due to bad weather

Newport councillors have signed off on a deal to stage a marathon and 10k race until 2020.

The first ABP Newport Wales Marathon and associated 10k race takes place on April 29.

A half marathon planned in the city for earlier this year was cancelled twice due to snow and freezing conditions.

Newport council will pay £90,000 towards running the events over the three-year period and the Welsh Government up to £120,000.

The council report notes that after three years, the events should become "self-sufficient and sustainable without a need for additional public funding".

Around 6,500 runners will compete in this year's marathon and more than 1,700 in the 10k.

Between 18,000 and 20,000 spectators are predicted to watch on the streets of Newport and Monmouthshire.

Councillors hope the races, organised by not-for-profit business Run4Wales, will generate £1.1m for the city as a "direct economic impact" from participants and spectators.

Run4Wales said it would also deliver a boost to charities, with around 50 per cent of the runners raising more than £240,000 for good causes.

The new marathon comes after the organisers tried to hold a marathon in Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan in 2017 but could not settle on a route.