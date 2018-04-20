Image copyright Geograph Image caption A person was hit by a train between Cwmbran and Abergavenny stations

A person has been hit by a train between Cwmbran and Abergavenny, Arriva Trains Wales has said.

All services running through the two stations have been disrupted, the operator said.

All lines are blocked and the disruption is expected to last until 21:00 BST.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised," Arriva said.

The line serves trains travelling to and from Manchester Piccadilly as well as mid and North Wales.