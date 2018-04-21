Carwyn Jones to quit as first minister

Image caption Carwyn Jones said his family had carried him through the "darkest of times"

Carwyn Jones has announced that he will stand down as Wales' first minister in the autumn.

The AM for Bridgend made the announcement at Welsh Labour party conference in Llandudno which he said would be his last as leader.

Referring to the death of Carl Sargeant, Mr Jones said he had been through the "darkest of times".

Mr Sargeant was found dead in November, days after Mr Jones sacked him from his cabinet job.

Mr Jones said his exit would give his family, his party and the country a "fresh start".

Referring to his wife, he told party delegates: "I don't think anyone can know what the last few months have been like - no one apart from Lisa and the kids.

"They have carried me through the darkest of times. I have asked too much of them at times. It's time for me to think about what's fair to them."

