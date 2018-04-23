Image copyright Getty Images

Homeless people have been pulling out their own teeth because they cannot get emergency dental treatment, according to a patient watchdog.

The community health council found very few of the 53 people interviewed in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend had access to a dentist.

It also said severe dental problems were common.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board said dental services were in place for homeless people.

A report by the health board's community health council (CHC) looked into the difficulties faced by homeless people and those "vulnerably housed" in getting treatment for health issues.

It said: "People were often unable to access emergency dental treatment due to the cost of travelling across the region and some had resorted to pulling their own teeth out to relieve the pain."

CHC chief officer Clare Jenkins said: "Pulling out teeth to us would be shocking, but for some people it was almost what they expected."

'Valuable contribution'

Opticians such as Specsavers in Swansea and Bridgend were praised in the report for arranging early morning appointments for homeless people to avoid the risk of absences later in the day when alcohol and drug intake may be an issue.

All but one of the 53 respondents said they had access to a GP, and generally felt they received the GP support they needed.

However, a large majority said they had mental health issues, and more than a third of those who did, felt they did not receive all the help they needed.

Just under half said they had a drink or drug problem, and some said they visited hospital A&E departments up to 20 times a week.

An ABMU spokeswoman said it was reviewing its homeless service, and the CHC report "will make a valuable contribution".

She said: "Within ABMU the community dental service provides access to urgent and routine dental care for the homeless and vulnerably housed.

"Patients are not required to pay NHS charges for dental treatment received through the community dental service."