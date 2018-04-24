Katherine Jenkins announces birth of second child
- 24 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Classical singer Katherine Jenkins has announced the birth of her second child with husband Andrew Levitas.
The Neath-born mezzo-soprano, 37, said on her website she had given birth to a son, Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas - named after hers and Mr Levitas's late fathers.
The couple had their first child, Aaliyah Reign Levitas, in September 2015.
She announced she was expecting a baby boy in November.
Skip Twitter post by @KathJenkins
Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander R.... https://t.co/NTKUyJywtx pic.twitter.com/ap93VV1mUV— Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) April 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KathJenkins