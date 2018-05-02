Your pictures in Wales: 25 April - 1 May 2018

  • 2 May 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • A sunrise over a dark Llyn Nantlle Uchaf Jeff Gilgannon

    Jeff Gilgannon captured this striking image of Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in the Nantlle Valley in Snowdonia in the early hours of the morning.

  • Spaniel Fly playing with his frisbee on the beach at Llanbedr, Gwynedd Morven Ozanne

    Morven Ozanne's spaniel Fly loves playing with his frisbee on the beach at Llanbedr, Gwynedd.

  • The Knap in the Vale of Glamorgan Fay Rowland

    Sunshine and fishing on Pebble beach at The Knap in the Vale of Glamorgan, courtesy of Fay Rowland.

  • Jake Spencer above the clouds and sun near the summit of Foel Senigl in Gwynedd Amy Spencer

    Jake Spencer above the clouds and sun near the summit of Foel Senigl in Gwynedd, courtesy of Amy Spencer.

  • Steam train Paul Thompson

    Steaming ahead - this Welsh Highland Railway train chugging through Snowdonia was snapped by Paul Thompson.

  • A heron at the Conwy RSPB Nature Reserve Donald McNaught

    A heron on the lookout for a spot of lunch at the Conwy RSPB Nature Reserve, taken by Donald McNaught.

  • The Glyders from Y Garn, above the Ogwen Valley Peter Whitehead

    Peter Whitehead snapped this view of the Glyders from Y Garn, above the Ogwen Valley.

  • Sunset at Tenby Harbour Mandy Llewellyn

    Mandy Llewellyn took this sunset picture at Tenby Harbour.

  • A gannet fishing at Barafundle Bay Tom Arnold

    Tom Arnold from Pembrokeshire took this photo of a gannet fishing yesterday at Barafundle Bay.

  • A double rainbow at Nant Peris, Gwynedd Neale Jones

    A double rainbow was captured at Nant Peris, Gwynedd, by Neale Jones.

  • The beach at Southerndown, near Bridgend Ela Fraczkowska

    Ela Fraczkowska took this picture at Southerndown, Vale of Glamorgan.

  • Trig point on Mynydd Troed in Black Mountains Hal Young

    Trig point on Mynydd Troed in the Black Mountains - with Brecon Beacons in the background - was taken by Hal Young.

