Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Team Wales took home a record haul of medals from the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

Stars of the record breaking Welsh Commonwealth Games team will be marking the achievement in the assembly later.

Team Wales brought home 36 medals from the Gold Coast in Australia.

Athletes, including weightlifter Gareth Evans, swimmer Alys Thomas and javelin F46 winner Hollie Arnold, will be greeted in the Senedd by the First Minister and Presiding Officer as they mark their success.

Wales finished seventh in the medal table - its highest position.

"Once again, we have proven that Wales is truly a nation of champions, which produces sportsmen and women who can perform on a world stage," said First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Wales' sportsmen and women returned with 10 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Evans lifted 299kg (47st) to take home a gold medal

The first gold went to 31-year-old Gareth Evans, from Holyhead on Anglesey, whose enthusiastic celebrations set the bar for the Wales camp - and saw him doubly rewarded by carrying the flag at the closing ceremony.

Hollie Arnold broke the world record with her javelin gold - throwing 44.43m (145.3ft).

"It is only right that our parliament pays tribute to those who have worked so hard to represent and promote Wales on the world stage," added presiding officer Elin Jones.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hollie Arnold broke the world record in the F46 javelin with a throw of over 44m

Members of the successful team will also meet fans on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Helen Phillips, chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, said: "We aimed to inspire others to perform and achieve their best, and ignite a passion for sport in Wales, in particular for young people.

"I am absolutely confident that we've accomplished both - by our athletes' performance in competition and also their attitude and conduct off the field."