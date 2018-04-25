Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Team Wales celebrated their Commonwealth Games success at the Senedd with First Minister Carwyn Jones

Stars of the record breaking Welsh Commonwealth Games team have been welcomed with a homecoming at the assembly to celebrate their success.

Team Wales brought home 36 medals from the Gold Coast in Australia.

Athletes including weightlifter Gareth Evans, swimmer Alys Thomas and javelin F46 winner Hollie Arnold, were greeted in the Senedd by the first minister and presiding officer.

Wales finished seventh in the medal table - its highest position.

First Minister Carwyn Jones told the athletes: "Thanks very much for all you have done for Wales, and not for just what you have done for our country, but what you've done for so many people out there, who look at you as an example. You do so much to inspire people."

Wales' sportsmen and women returned with 10 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Evans lifted 299kg (47st) to take home a gold medal

The first gold went to 31-year-old Gareth Evans, from Holyhead on Anglesey, whose enthusiastic celebrations set the bar for the Wales camp - and saw him doubly rewarded by carrying the flag at the closing ceremony.

Speaking at the Senedd on Wednesday evening, he said he had been determined to come home with a medal.

"That was 20 years of hard work and determination going into winning the gold medal," he said. "It was a special moment."

Image caption Gareth Evans gets his commemorative medal and thanks from First Minister Carwyn Jones

Every athlete and member of the Team Wales support team were presented with commemorative medals specially commissioned from the Royal Mint.

Thanking them all, the presiding officer said of Gareth Evans's win: "I've never seen the national anthem sung with such happiness - and that set the tone."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lauren Price, in blue, defeated Australian Caitlin Parker on a split decision to take the gold medal

Another member of Team Wales, boxer Lauren Price took gold in the women's 75kg.

"It was a dream come true. It was amazing," said the 23-year-old from Bargoed, Caerphilly county.

Members of the successful team also met fans on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Helen Phillips, chairwoman of Commonwealth Games Wales, said: "We aimed to inspire others to perform and achieve their best, and ignite a passion for sport in Wales, in particular for young people.

"I am absolutely confident that we've accomplished both - by our athletes' performance in competition and also their attitude and conduct off the field."

Image copyright PA Image caption Hollie Arnold broke the world record in the F46 javelin with a throw of 44.43m (145.3ft)