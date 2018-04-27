Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alleged offences on trains and at stations include sexual assault, exposure, outraging public decency

A three-year-old was among the alleged victims of sex offences on Wales' rail network in the past five years, according to newly-released data.

Between 2013 and 2017 there were 112 alleged offences on trains and at railway stations.

Annual reports doubled from 15 to 31 in that time, according to a BBC Wales Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

British Transport Police said it suggested more people were reporting incidents.

Alleged offences against victims, aged three to 61, included sexual assault, exposure, outraging public decency and one reported case of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The increase over the past five years appears to follow a UK-wide trend.

Image caption Insp Phil Hyatt from British Transport Police said sex offences were historically under-reported

Insp Phil Hyatt from British Transport Police said he did not believe it showed an increase in incidents, but that people were more willing to come forward.

"We've been working very hard with our 'report it to stop it' campaign," he said.

"Historically these type of offences have been up to 90% under-reported, so we're very happy that people are now confident to report these offences to us.

"People might think what they have to tell us won't be taken seriously - I can assure them it will be.

"They may think what they have to tell us is not serious enough for us to worry about - but every report to us paints a picture - and their information could be the one piece we're looking for to identify an offender."

Bethan Jelfs, customer services director for Arriva Trains Wales, said the company had CCTV on all its trains and crews were encouraged to be vigilant for "all manner of things".

"We've also recently invested in body cams following a recent trial and that should give us customers some reassurance, because we want them to feel safe and passenger surveys suggest it is a safe way to travel," she said.

"We'd encourage anybody to come forward if they witness a crime on our network."